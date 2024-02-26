Georgia Republicans poised to target illegal immigration after Athens killing

The suspect charged with her death, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuela native who authorities say entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was previously arrested in New York. His brother has also been charged with having a fake green card.

House Speaker Jon Burns, Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy and other legislative leaders have indicated they will back new immigration-related measures in response to Riley’s killing. They’ll face a tight deadline with just weeks to go in the 2024 legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who addressed an Athens business group early Monday, is said to be receptive to state-level immigration measures, though he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he wouldn’t comment on specific proposals.

Instead, he has ratcheted up calls for President Joe Biden to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico and take other steps to deter uncontrolled migration. Earlier this month, he outlined plans to deploy more Georgia National Guard troops to Texas to patrol the border.

“This community, and this entire country, have been rocked by this inexcusable and avoidable murder,” Kemp said in Athens. “Laken’s death is a direct result of failed policies on the federal level and an unwillingness by this White House to secure the southern border.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Democrats have accused Republicans of seeking to score political points in an election year. And some party figures slammed congressional GOP leaders for refusing to adopt a bipartisan Senate deal that would have made it harder for migrants to apply for asylum once they’ve entered the country illegally.

They say likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pushed to kill the deal to ensure border problems remain a front-and-center issue in the race against Biden.

“If Republicans truly cared about border issues, they’d have passed recent bipartisan immigration reform instead of pandering to Trump,” said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Gwinnett. “The hypocrisy is unreal.”

It’s not immediately clear what immigration-related legislation will emerge, but key GOP lawmakers took note of recommendations by Insurance Commissioner John King, the first statewide Latino elected official in Georgia history.

King, a native of Mexico, urged lawmakers to ban illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes from receiving bond “under any circumstances.” He also said legislators should block illegal immigrants who are convicted of a crime from being eligible for parole or early release.

“This is a logical, long overdue step that will keep criminal aliens behind bars where they belong and save lives,” King wrote in an AJC op-ed. “The time to act is now, before another tragedy strikes another family, and we must get it done.”

Credit: Nell Carroll Credit: Nell Carroll

Others advocate for new restrictions on so-called “sanctuary” cities. Georgia law has banned cities and counties from adopting a “sanctuary policy” for nearly 15 years. But some local governments, including Athens-Clarke County, have limited their cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Athens-Clarke authorities say they check the criminal history of detainees to hold anyone with outstanding warrants but don’t keep undocumented immigrants jailed if they have no criminal history.

State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, has already introduced legislation that would penalize sheriffs who don’t coordinate with federal immigration authorities. Legislative leaders expect the measure, House Bill 1105, to gain traction.

And state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, has a pending measure that would allow residents to file civil litigation seeking tax refunds if their local governments aren’t enforcing immigration and criminal justice laws.

“At the end of the day, local governments respond when it hits their pocketbook,” said Gaines. “And this would take that property tax funding away.”

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz is among the local leaders who support the county’s immigration policies. A long-time teacher, Girtz said he’s seen the lives of his students turned upside down when their parents are detained by authorities solely based upon their immigration status.

“The children then suffer from the effects of their loss of employment or dislocation,” he said. “Anything that destabilizes a family creates spillover effects.”

Others are also pressuring lawmakers to turn their focus on Athens-Clarke’s policies. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican who represents Athens in Congress, said local officials must be held “accountable.”

“While we may be limited in tools to force this president to reverse course,” he said, “we have more leverage to get our local leaders in line with protecting innocent Georgia citizens and should respond accordingly.”