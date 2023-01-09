Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium earns zero waste certification

The certification was awarded by Green Business Certification, Inc., (GBCI) a third-party sustainability and health credentialing body.

Reaching the Platinum level is the culmination of work that began before Mercedes-Benz ever opened its doors, said Andrew Bohenko, the stadium’s sustainability coordinator.

In 2017, the stadium became the first pro sports venue in North America to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, the program’s highest level of recognition for environmentally conscious development, which is also administered by GBCI.

“It was always the intent to integrate as much as many sustainable initiatives into the stadium as possible,” Bohenko said.

Over the years, Bohenko said Mercedes-Benz has grown more focused on that mission. The stadium has worked with suppliers and vendors to use recyclable and compostable items, where possible, and utilizes a 6,000-square-foot to sort and divert waste material from heading to the landfill.

With a capacity of about 75,000, Mercedes-Benz is also the busiest stadium in North America, hosting more than 50 events and 3 million visitors annually, the venue said in a news release. Peter Templeton, the president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI, said in a statement that he hopes the achievement serves as a model for other large stadiums to reduce waste.

“With Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s leadership in this endeavor, they are making great strides for their employees, community, and the sports industry at large,” he said.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/