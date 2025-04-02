Fourth U.S. soldier who went missing in Lithuania has been identified

The U.S. military on Wednesday identified the fourth American soldier from Georgia’s Fort Stewart who was found dead after he went missing during a training mission in Lithuania.
He is Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, an artillery mechanic from Battle Creek, Michigan.
The military identified his three deceased comrades Tuesday: Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.
All four were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
They were reported missing on March 25. At the time, they were operating an M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle near Pabradė, a city in eastern Lithuania. The M88A2 was discovered submerged in a bog. It was pulled out Monday.
The military also announced Monday that Knutson-Collins, Duenez and Franco were posthumously promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.
Knutson-Collins deployed to Korea in 2020. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Master Technician Badge.
“The pain we feel from this loss is insurmountable,” said Lt. Col. Erick Buckner, a battalion commander in Knutson-Collins’ regiment. “Staff Sgt. Knutson-Collins was well loved throughout our unit and a brother to all. He was an expert, an incredibly talented mechanic and a warrior. We will never forget his dedication to his unit, his family and his country.”
Credit: Jenni Girtman
