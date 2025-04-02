A.M. ATL: Do or die

Morning, y’all! Happy 404 Day! And what luck it’s on a Friday — that means we get to celebrate Atlanta’s unofficial holiday all weekend long. Here are some fun things to do to rep the 404.

You know what won’t be fun? Hanging at the airport this weekend. Spring break could mean record-breaking travel. The TSA projects about 115,000 security screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport today, which would be a new single-day record.

Let’s get to it.

SINE DO-OR-DIE

It’s almost over! The 2025 Georgia legislative session comes to a close today. More accurately, tonight, as lawmakers anticipate a long day filled with reading, writing, voting and caffeine.

This year, though, the frenetic energy of Sine Die has a definite edge. Republican state lawmakers have backed several measures that mirror President Donald Trump’s policies, including bans on transgender women and girls in sports, bans on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and a possible way for Trump to recoup fees from his Georgia-based legal fights.

Some other important measures to watch for:

The legislature will definitely approve the state’s $37.7 billion budget, because they’re constitutionally required to.

The House will vote on a bill that would pull Georgia from ERIC, a multi-state voter registration accuracy organization.

A last-minute overhaul to one proposal would exempt more state records, like those of police and state lawmakers, from public disclosure.

A measure expanding sick leave for teachers was transformed to target DEI initiatives in schools.

🔎 Here’s a rundown from the AJC’s Greg Bluestein on what to expect, and some of the noteworthy moments from this year’s session.

🔎 Keep up to date with the latest from the Capitol here.

BRAVES HOME OPENER

The Atlanta Braves are back home today! Root, root, root for the home team, because if they don’t win it may get ugly.

The Braves are expected to be one of the top teams in the NL East this year, with a high likelihood of making the playoffs.

They’re also off to an execrable 0-7 start after a season-opening trip out west. That makes them the only team in the MLB without a win.

It may seem like the worst of times, but this is only their worst start since 2016. Totally surmountable.

They’ll play the Miami Marlins today at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Park.

The Marlins are not very good, so with any luck a W is imminent.

If you’re headed to the game today, here are some things to know. If you’re not, avoid Cobb Parkway entirely and get ready for some weird traffic around 285/75.

It’s also supposed to be hot today, with a high of 85 degrees. Remember to drink water and stand under one of the industrial-sized fans at Truist that looks like it could power a 747.

⚾ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also has a special Braves poster in today’s print edition, so stop by the newsstand!

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📉 President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements this week are already threatening global markets and sowing uncertainty far and wide. “You can throw most forecasts out the door,” said one economist.

🗳️ Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is preparing to launch a bid for Georgia governor within weeks, telling the AJC she plans to campaign against Trump’s second-term agenda.

👔 Atlanta employers are turning away from undocumented immigrants, a staffing industry expert says. Some area businesses have historically relied on undocumented labor, but the Trump administration’s deportation efforts may be leading employers to be more cautious.

💰 The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has made a $2 million donation to the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, which supports Black business founders.

IT’S ALMOST TIME FOR THE MASTERS

The Masters begins Monday on the verdant stretches of Augusta National Golf Club. It’s a time for pimiento cheese sandwiches and green jackets and making fun of Scottie Scheffler’s ravioli-related hand injury (it’s only funny because he’s OK now). Start prepping:

Not far from the links, Augusta is dealing with a very different set of hazards. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September, and neighborhoods a stone’s throw from Augusta National are still digging out of the destruction. Thousands of houses in the counties surrounding Augusta were damaged and hundreds were destroyed.

“[V]isitors from around the world familiar with the Garden City’s lush canopy of trees will no doubt be surprised by the jagged, storm-wrought sightlines,” write the AJC’s Joe Kovac. He talked to residents close to the club about the contrast between the glitzy golf event and the damage beyond.

ABOUT YOUR WEEKEND PLANS ...

You know the drill, it’s time to find something interesting to do! The Braves are one option. Then you have the 404 festivities I mentioned earlier. But also consider:

🎹 “Parade:” Catch the Tony Award-winning revival of a musical that tells the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in Georgia when Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime. Read more about the history of “Parade” here.

🌼 Spring to Life Family Festival: Have a lively time at the historic Oakland Cemetery with plant sales and garden tours. There’s even a Run Like Hell 5K afterward.

🦕 Dino Fest: This Stone Mountain Park event features a lighted dinosaur parade. Need I say more?

Here are even more things to do this weekend.

If you’re looking for a getaway sometime soon: A historic mansion with a unique flourish is back open for tours on Jekyll Island. Hollybourne Cottage was closed for decades before a restoration project brought it back to life. In addition to being a museum, the house is the only Jekyll cottage made with tabby, a building material of burned oyster shells unique to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

🔎 Read more about this historical marvel here.

NEWS BITES

Atlanta interested in being host site for 2031 Women’s World Cup

Another iconic jewel in Atlanta’s sporting event crown? Yes, please.

The NBA’s playoff chase enters its final days

And the Hawks are still involved!

‘Nesting parties’ are the new baby shower

They idea is to get stuff done for the new parents in addition to, you know, getting stuff for them.

Savannah chefs miffed at exclusion from inaugural regional Michelin Guide

As they should be! Justice for the Savannah food scene!

ON THIS DATE

April 4, 2004

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Ladies and gentlemen, we are bearing witness to one of the most remarkable teams of the age.

That photo! That headline! It was a good day in Atlanta when the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament finals in 2004. They fell short of the title with a loss to Connecticut, but what a run it was.

ONE MORE THING

The state amphibian of Georgia is the American green tree frog. Have a good weekend!

Until next time.