U.S. military vehicle that went missing pulled from swamp in Lithuania

Fate of four Fort Stewart, Georgia, soldiers who were inside remains unknown.
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel build a makeshift dam from HESCO barrier bags during recovery efforts for four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in eastern Lithuania, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Christopher Saunders/U.S. Army via AP)

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel build a makeshift dam from HESCO barrier bags during recovery efforts for four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in eastern Lithuania, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Christopher Saunders/U.S. Army via AP)
1 hour ago

The U.S. military vehicle that went missing in eastern Lithuania last week has been pulled out of a swamp after a six-day search, but there is still no information about the fate of the four American soldiers who were operating it, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The soldiers — part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah — were reported missing during tactical training in the European country. The M88A2 Hercules vehicle they were in was later discovered submerged in a swamp near the Lithuanian city of Pabradė.

“The armored vehicle was pulled ashore at 4:40 a.m., the towing operation is complete, Lithuanian Military Police and US investigators continue their work,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said Monday morning in a post on Facebook, according to the AP.

“Until the investigators have more details, we need to stay calm and focused, and keep in mind the sensitivity of the situation and the concerns of the soldiers’ families.”

Hundreds of U.S. soldiers, Navy divers and others were involved in the rescue effort. The M88A2 had sunk about 4 meters below the water’s surface and was encased in about 2 meters of mud, U.S. military officials said Sunday.

“It is highly complex trying to get to the vehicle itself with the terrain out here and where the M88 is sitting in a bog swamp-like area, below the waterline,” Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, said Sunday.

“Last night, divers were in the water trying to get to the vehicle. We were unable to because of the amount of mud. We continue to work on the excavation and pumping all the water out of the bog and also using excavation equipment to try to get to the vehicle.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel, discuss their plan to recover four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area near Pabadre, Lithuania, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Christopher Saundersn/U.S. Army via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AJC

