U.S. military vehicle that went missing pulled from swamp in Lithuania

The U.S. military vehicle that went missing in eastern Lithuania last week has been pulled out of a swamp after a six-day search, but there is still no information about the fate of the four American soldiers who were operating it, The Associated Press reported Monday.
The soldiers — part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah — were reported missing during tactical training in the European country. The M88A2 Hercules vehicle they were in was later discovered submerged in a swamp near the Lithuanian city of Pabradė.
“The armored vehicle was pulled ashore at 4:40 a.m., the towing operation is complete, Lithuanian Military Police and US investigators continue their work,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said Monday morning in a post on Facebook, according to the AP.
“Until the investigators have more details, we need to stay calm and focused, and keep in mind the sensitivity of the situation and the concerns of the soldiers’ families.”
Hundreds of U.S. soldiers, Navy divers and others were involved in the rescue effort. The M88A2 had sunk about 4 meters below the water’s surface and was encased in about 2 meters of mud, U.S. military officials said Sunday.
“It is highly complex trying to get to the vehicle itself with the terrain out here and where the M88 is sitting in a bog swamp-like area, below the waterline,” Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, said Sunday.
“Last night, divers were in the water trying to get to the vehicle. We were unable to because of the amount of mud. We continue to work on the excavation and pumping all the water out of the bog and also using excavation equipment to try to get to the vehicle.”
Return here for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Search continues for 4 Georgia soldiers; NATO clarifies chief’s earlier comments
Four soldiers who were stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah, Georgia went missing in a training accident in Lithuania, a spokesman for the unit said Wednesday.
Featured
AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.