U.S. military vehicle that went missing pulled from swamp in Lithuania

The U.S. military vehicle that went missing in eastern Lithuania last week has been pulled out of a swamp after a six-day search, but there is still no information about the fate of the four American soldiers who were operating it, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The soldiers — part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah — were reported missing during tactical training in the European country. The M88A2 Hercules vehicle they were in was later discovered submerged in a swamp near the Lithuanian city of Pabradė.

“The armored vehicle was pulled ashore at 4:40 a.m., the towing operation is complete, Lithuanian Military Police and US investigators continue their work,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said Monday morning in a post on Facebook, according to the AP.