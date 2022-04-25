State Farm arena goes green

Through recycling, composting and working with vendors and local partners, the entertainment venue has reduced and diverted at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills since this time last year, according to a press release from the Hawks. That adds up to more than a million pounds.

It is the first such venue to receive a platinum-level Total Resource Use and Efficiency certification from the Green Building Certification Inc. It is a leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body.