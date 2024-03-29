A.M. ATL: Tree-totaling

Morning, y’all! Does anyone else have vastly different listening patterns for their commute to work versus commute home? Going into the office, I’m all about something groovy I can sing at the top of my lungs. Going home? Total silence. Brain in defragging mode. Cars are underrated meditation spaces; as long as the eyes stay on the road, of course.

Let’s get to it.

IT’S THE FINAL (LEGISLATIVE) COUNTDOWN

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Friday is the last day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session, which means any bills that are going to be passed into law need to get votes now. We’ll get into the specific bills on the table tomorrow, the day legislators arrive to the Capitol revved and ready for a very, very late night. For now, the basics.

What’s Sine Die? The phrase is Latin legalese for “indefinitely,” or without date, and denotes the end of a term. We pronounce it “sign-ee dye.” (Any “Wheel of Time” fans? I always think of Aes Sedai.)

What happens on Sine Die? A LOT of voting. So much voting. It’s the last time for bills to pass both the state House and Senate for the year, which earns them a trip to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

Here’s how some Capitol denizens have described the 40th and final day of lawmaking:

“like passing a kidney stone”

“Anything can and often does happen on the 40th day.”

“there is no way to say you understood every bill you voted on”

“a dangerous time”

Yikes! Yes, there’s lots of maneuvering and editing, scrambling to stuff bills into other bills, and SAT-levels of reading comprehension. That’s why another Capitol leader said “there is a lot of trust involved in your colleagues.” A very big “If you say so!” moment.

After a decade of fierce debate, the Georgia House last night approved one of the most divisive bills in recent state history by passing a “religious liberty” measure that supporters say protects faith-based beliefs from government overreach and critics decry as a license to discriminate.

🔎 Catch up on the status of the other biggest bills of this session here, and get ready for a doozy of a political day tomorrow.

POLICING AND AUTISM

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Chamblee Police Department held a two-day specialized training to help officers communicate with and respond to autistic civilians.

The training was in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. While the material covered specific dangers to children with autism, it also stressed better communication with autistic adults.

“For us to do this training and to educate our officers is very important because the likelihood of an encounter is great and we would want to minimize the risk, to the extent possible, of any likelihood that we would use force thinking that we have a person under the influence when really we’re dealing with somebody who is simply on the spectrum,” said Chief Michael Dieppa.

Interacting with autistic people is a growing priority for some law enforcement communities.

Chamblee is the third law enforcement agency in Georgia to provide the training, led by former officer Bart Barta.

Barta has also train officers at South Fulton and Thomasville.

The Dunwoody Police Department has a similar autism-focused training program.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards Training Council offers a course on “Autism and de-escalation.”

💡 By the way, it is OK to refer to people with autism as “autistic.” It’s part of an evolving conversation about “people first” vs. “identity first” language. Unless, of course, they say it’s not their preference. That’s just common courtesy. If you have any questions, email me!

THEY SPEAK FOR THE TREES

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Atlanta is known as the city in the forest, but over time, commercial and residential development has chipped away at our signature green canopy. Soon, Atlanta’s City Council will vote on a new ordinance to protect one of the city’s most precious resources.

Why some want a new ordinance: Atlanta already has a tree ordinance, passed in 2001, which outlines specific methods and approvals for developers and residents who want to fell any trees. City leaders generally agree the ordinance is out of date.

What they want to change: Developers can pay a fee to cut down trees as long as an arborist approves. City tree advocates say it’s a carte blanche approach that doesn’t replace what is removed.

New solutions: It isn’t clear what the final ordinance will look like, but it could include measures like increasing fees for cutting down trees, provisions for protecting valuable trees and zoning limits. It’s a delicate balance: While preserving trees is understood to be a “good” thing, some critics caution an ordinance that’s too strict could affect affordable housing development.

CONTROVERSIAL ATL SURGEON GETS LICENSE RENEWED

The word “controversial” is doing a lot of work here. Atlanta cosmetic surgeon Harvey “Chip” Cole is battling 11 lawsuits filed by patients who say he ruined their faces and left them permanently disfigured.

Cole also settled a suit from a 1999 case in which a patient died after her blood pressure dropped during a brow lift surgery. Another patient won a civil suit after she said Cole destroyed blood supply to her face, leaving her with permanent gaping wounds.

Anyway, Cole just had his license renewed, and legal experts and former patients have a lot of thoughts about it. It’s a rough read, and the pictures will definitely have you feeling for the patients, but this story’s been resonating with AJC readers this week.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📦 President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, including a 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union. Trump says the tariffs are in response to an “economic emergency” in the U.S. Experts generally agree they’ll affect regular U.S. citizens as costs for goods rise.

👁️ Gov. Brian Kemp lauded the opening of a new facility in Smyrna that will produce drones for police departments. Flock Safety is based in Atlanta, but civil liberties advocates and others say such technology could be used to infringe on people’s rights.

💸 Georgia agencies dealing with public health, addiction and disabilities said the total amount of pandemic health grant money rescinded by Washington is still being counted but already surpasses $300 million.

IMPORTANT FOODIE NEWS

Credit: Jenni Girtman/AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman/AJC

The Michelin Guide will debut its first North American regional guide, and it’s for the South, baby! There’s a catch though: The American South edition will include Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the preexisting Atlanta guide. But not Georgia?! As a state?! Hogwash. Poppycock.

I’m not even talking about the blatant disrespect to Georgia’s coast. Somewhere in a Georgia town you’ve never been, there’s chicken marinating under a heat lamp in a Valero that will change your life. We need a Michelin Guide for THAT. Or even better, check out the AJC’s destination diners.

Meanwhile, congratulations to the only Atlanta area restaurant to receive a nom for this year’s James Beard Awards. Buckhead fine dining restaurant Aria made the finalist list for the nationwide Outstanding Hospitality award.

NEWS BITES

Centennial Olympic Park’s Fountain of Rings will bring in new songs and technology

No more classical music and Frank Sinatra; now it’s Taylor Swift and Zac Brown Band. (A shame! Handel’s “Water Music” was right there!)

Braves fall to 0-7, are the only winless team in MLB as disastrous start continues

Statistically, it can only get better from here. I mean, probably. This trivia question’s for the sports fans: The longest season-opening losing streak in the MLB is 21 games, notched in 1988. What team claims this dubious honor? Answer at bottom as always.

Would it be the worst thing to happen if the Falcons held onto Kirk Cousins?

I don’t know, a giant sinkhole swallows Mercedes-Benz Stadium? What a thought experiment.

Here are some local camps and programs to try out for spring break

“Have fun at pottery camp, sweetie! Mommy and Daddy are going to stare at the ceiling for a while and contemplate their choices!”

ON THIS DATE

April 3, 1938

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Atlanta’s Tall Men Rise Up in Revolt. “We are tired of ducking,” said twenty-five citizens, all six feet or more tall, who petitioned City Council to order a clearance of 6 feet 6 inches between sidewalks and awnings.

Good for them! I spent some time with the Atlanta Code of Ordinances to find the current clearance. Came up empty. I did find out that Atlanta sidewalks have to be a minimum of 60 inches wide, though.

ONE MORE THING

It was the Baltimore Orioles. This is supposed to make Braves fans feel better, because it could be worse! You will not be the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, promise! Let’s manifest a win.

Until next time.