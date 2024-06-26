Atlanta’s mayor appoints new director of intergovernmental affairs

“Justin is a respected consensus builder with extensive experience both within the city of Atlanta and across the state of Georgia,” Dickens said in a statement. “He knows how to collaborate across the aisle and ideological divides, which will serve the city well — not only during the state legislative session but throughout the year. In addition to his knowledge of public transportation and MARTA, his background in the public, private and nonprofit sectors will serve Atlanta well, and we welcome him to our team.”

Kirnon said he is honored and excited to join Dickens’ administration.

“I am deeply grateful for the mayor’s confidence in my abilities, and I am eager to leverage my experience in government relations to serve the city of Atlanta,” Kirnon said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with local, state and federal partners to advance initiatives that will continue to drive our great city forward.”

Other responsibilities that fall under the Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs include coordinating with city departments and agencies to produce the city’s legislative package and strategizing with the city’s federal lobbyists regarding federal programs and legislation.

Kirnon fills the role that had been held by Kenyatta Mitchell until May of this year, according to Mitchell’s LinkedIn page.

Kirnon has a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and a Master of Public Administration from Valdosta State University.