Atlanta tapped to host business magazine’s inaugural innovation event

Inc. Magazine announced Wednesday it will hold its inaugural Founders House experience May 10 at The Gathering Spot Atlanta, a popular networking hub and workspace targeted at minority entrepreneurs. The event, which the Metro Atlanta Chamber will help host, is intended to help budding business owners with starting, growing and operating their operations.

Scott Omelianuk, the magazine’s editor in chief, said in a news release that Atlanta’s diversity made the city a natural place for this type of event. His magazine ranks the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the nation based on revenue growth rate, and metro Atlanta has more than 200 businesses on the list.