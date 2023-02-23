Atlanta tapped to host business magazine’s inaugural innovation event

A national magazine focused on fast-growing companies selected Atlanta to host its first innovation and networking event for small businesses and startups.
Inc. Magazine announced Wednesday it will hold its inaugural Founders House experience May 10 at The Gathering Spot Atlanta, a popular networking hub and workspace targeted at minority entrepreneurs. The event, which the Metro Atlanta Chamber will help host, is intended to help budding business owners with starting, growing and operating their operations.
Scott Omelianuk, the magazine’s editor in chief, said in a news release that Atlanta’s diversity made the city a natural place for this type of event. His magazine ranks the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the nation based on revenue growth rate, and metro Atlanta has more than 200 businesses on the list.
“The diversity of Atlanta’s founders and industries makes this the perfect opportunity to unite business leaders to ignite growth,” Omelianuk said. “Metro Atlanta has more Inc. 5000 companies per per-capita than any other region in the country. This makes Atlanta a natural place for the first independent Inc. Founders House.”
The event will feature leadership panels with entrepreneurs, executives and other experts in addition to opportunities for business owners to network and share ideas.
The Gathering Spot was acquired by digital bank Greenwood last year and has been a central location among Atlanta’s Black startup community since it opened in 2016. Its Atlanta location at 384 Northyards Boulevard in Midtown has roughly 4,500 members, a Greenwood representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Atlanta’s diversity reflects the spirit of the new economy and is prime for founders of all backgrounds to make their mark,” Ryan Wilson, cofounder and CEO of The Gathering Spot, said in the release.
Credit: The Gathering Spot
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC