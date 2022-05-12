Atlanta deal: Digital bank Greenwood buys Black network Gathering Spot

“Technically this deal is an acquisition, but strategically, this is a partnership to bridge the racial wealth gap,” said Ryan Glover, a Greenwood founder. “Both brands joined forces to provide access to capital, wealth-building, business networking and community engagement to a million people in our collective community, which is powerful.”

“The banking community hasn’t been kind to our community — Blacks and minorities,” he added.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t released.

Caption The Gathering Spot has become a popular place in Atlanta. Last November, Andre Dickens picked The Gathering Spot to hold his election night party, breaking a tradition that usually saw those types of events held at big hotels. Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Glover will be the chief executive officer of the combined company. Ryan Wilson, The Gathering Spot’s CEO and co-founder, will take on the added role of Greenwood’s chief community officer.

Wilson and officials from Greenwood believe that the partnership will have widespread financial implications, by focusing on wealth-building and financial literacy, assets that would naturally be transferred to the members and communities that both companies served.

“This is a very powerful moment in Atlanta,” said Wilson. “For this city to have these two companies, that are well respected, come together is a powerful example of what happens when we decide to work together.”