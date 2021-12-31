Atlanta records 158th homicide of 2021, passing 2020’s total

An officer was patrolling the neighborhood about 11:15 a.m. when he came across a “suspicious vehicle,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD’s homicide commander.

“Subsequent to that the officer did locate a deceased individual in the rear of the vehicle,” he told reporters. Investigators recovered ballistic evidence from the scene, but it’s unclear if they have identified any suspects. The victim appeared to be in his early 30s, Woolfolk told Channel 2 Action News.

Both shooting investigations are ongoing and the incidents don’t appear to be related, police said.

The department recorded 99 homicides in 2019, but cases surged last year amid the pandemic and continued unabated through 2021.

On Jan. 4, 2021, the city recorded the first two homicides of the year.

Investigators believe Jonathon Middlebrooks, 54, was shot on King Alfred Drive by his son, 24-year-old Joshua Middlebrooks. The younger Middlebrooks was charged with murder.

The same day, Ernesto Anderson, 32, was shot in the head while driving on I-20 westbound near Capital Avenue, according to police. The father of four later died from his injuries. No one has been charged in the case.

On March 16, 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long was arrested after a shooting spree killed a total of eight people, including four in Cherokee County and four in Atlanta. It was the first of two shootings in Atlanta that killed at least three people.

Long was sentenced in July to four consecutive life sentences after a guilty plea in Cherokee. He is still awaiting trial in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty.

By June of 2021, APD reported a nearly 60% increase over last year’s homicide tally. The same month, Bryant announced his plans to fight a summer crime wave, which included targeting the hardest-hit areas, addressing gun violence and gangs, and increasing officers’ presence.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can to expand our response to violent crime,” Bryant said. “But violent crime cannot be fought with just police alone.”

And those efforts paid off days later when two teenagers accused of shooting a Lenox Square security guard were quickly apprehended.

August would prove to be the deadliest month of 2021 for investigators, who investigated 25 homicides. Within hours of recording the 100th homicide, three men were fatally shot in a southwest Atlanta parking lot not far from police headquarters.

Departments leaders have ramped up recruitment efforts after more than 200 officers retired or resigned in 2021. Nearly 160 more left between January and mid-December, records show. There are 1,550 sworn officers on the force, well below the budgeted number of 2,052. More than 100 recruits are being trained but are not yet sworn officers, a department spokesman said recently.

Bryant has said police morale has improved since last year’s social justice movement and the former district attorney’s decision to criminally charge several officers involved in use-of-force incidents. But city leaders and criminologists argue that having more officers patrolling city streets wouldn’t necessarily prevent the recent surge in violent crime.

Officials say the majority of Atlanta’s killings stem from disputes between people who know each other.

“Most homicides are actually an emotional act that happens instantaneously, which makes it difficult to intervene,” Bryant recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, noting police can’t be everywhere. “I could have 1,000, 2,000 police officers, but we don’t have the ability to go in one’s home.”

City leaders have noted that Atlanta isn’t the only place dealing with a surge in gun violence. At least a dozen major U.S. cities shattered all-time homicide records this year, some of which were set last year after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and businesses, leaving millions of Americans unemployed.

Outside metro Atlanta, smaller towns have also grappled with a surge in homicides over the past two years.

Crime was the central campaign issue of this year’s mayoral race in Atlanta, and Mayor-elect Andre Dickens has said he plans to give Bryant 100 days before deciding whether to keep him in charge of the police department or begin a search for a new chief.

Bryant, who took over the department in an interim role following the departure of former Chief Erika Shields in June 2020, was named permanent chief this year. He has expressed interest in staying in the role if the new mayor wishes to keep him on.

“I’ll stay as long as I’m needed and I’m able to contribute something to this department,” he said. “The mayor-elect and I will have a conversation and we’ll make our decisions from there.”

Arrests have been made in at least 82 of the 2021 cases, according to department crime data, and warrants have been issued in at least six others.

ATLANTA’S 2021 HOMICIDES BY MONTH

January: 9

February: 12

March: 12

April: 9

May: 16

June: 13

July: 13

August: 25

September: 13

October: 11

November: 16

December: 9

Source: APD crime data