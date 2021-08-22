3 killed in shooting in SW Atlanta parking lot, police say

The relationship between the victims is not clear, police said. Anyone with information on the fatal incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

The fatal shooting happened within nine hours of shooting that left a man dead on Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta.

The victim was found inside a car with a gunshot wound just before 4 p.m., police said in a statement. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries, making the 100th investigation into a homicide that police have opened this year.

The grim milestone reflects the increase in violent crime that Atlanta police and city leaders have been combatting for more than a year.

In 2020, the Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides, up from 99 in 2019 and the most in more than two decades. By June of this year, APD reported nearly a 60% increase in homicide cases. That pace has slowed, but the 2021 homicide count is ahead of last year when the 100th homicide was recorded on Oct. 1, 2020, crime data shows.

— Staff writers Shaddi Abusaid and Alexis Stevens contributed to this story.