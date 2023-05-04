WATCH: Tragic day reminiscent of Brian Nichols case

On the morning of March 11, 2005, Nichols, on trial for rape and other felonies, overpowered a sheriff’s deputy and grabbed her gun. He shot and killed the judge in his trial, a court reporter and a police sergeant before escaping. While on the run, Nichols shot and killed federal immigration and customs agent.

He was apprehended the next morning in the Duluth apartment of a woman he had abducted.Nichols would stand trial for the murders and be found guilty on Nov. 7, 2008. But because the jury could not reach unanimity on a death sentence, deadlocking at 9-3 in favor, Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without parole.