Exclusive
VA investigating suspected Midtown gunman’s mental health care
X

WATCH: Tragic day reminiscent of Brian Nichols case

Local News
13 minutes ago

The intense manhunt for Deion Duwane Patterson was reminiscent of the widespread search 18 years ago for Brian Nichols.

On the morning of March 11, 2005, Nichols, on trial for rape and other felonies, overpowered a sheriff’s deputy and grabbed her gun. He shot and killed the judge in his trial, a court reporter and a police sergeant before escaping. While on the run, Nichols shot and killed federal immigration and customs agent.

He was apprehended the next morning in the Duluth apartment of a woman he had abducted.Nichols would stand trial for the murders and be found guilty on Nov. 7, 2008. But because the jury could not reach unanimity on a death sentence, deadlocking at 9-3 in favor, Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

»From the AJC archives: Four killed in 2005 courthouse rampage

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Mayor Dickens’ open letter to the city: ‘It’s the guns’3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Northside Medical Midtown, all Laureate Medical Group offices closed Thursday
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Beloved mom who worked for CDC killed in Midtown Atlanta shooting
16h ago

Credit: John Spink

PHOTOS | Midtown Atlanta shooting: The day after
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

PHOTOS | Midtown Atlanta shooting: The day after
3h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Street to be renamed after beloved mentor of struggling Atlantans
3h ago
The Latest

Exclusive: VA investigating shooter’s mental health care
54m ago
Street to be renamed after beloved mentor of struggling Atlantans
3h ago
Mayor Dickens’ open letter to the city: ‘It’s the guns’
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
8h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
14h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top