Traffic disruptions expected today ahead of Trump events in Cobb, Midtown

On Monday, Trump will speak at a summit for Christian pastors in Powder Springs in the early afternoon before holding a campaign rally at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion in the evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s VIP movement alerts, Trump appears likely to arrive and depart from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Airspace restrictions for VIP movement are set to begin around the Atlanta airport at 1 p.m., per the FAA alert system. Trump is expected to head straight to Powder Springs for the faith summit, where he is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., according to his campaign website.

Trump will address more than a thousand pastors attending the National Faith Advisory Board’s Inaugural National Faith Summit at the Worship With Wonders Church’s new campus, located at 4665 Macland Road. Doors will open at noon, and traffic is expected to begin building in the area before midday.

It’s not clear what route the Trump motorcade will take from the airport to the church, but the I-285 outer loop on the west side is likely to be shut down between 1-2 p.m. as the former president travels northwest toward Cobb County.

Trump will then head to Midtown, where he will hold a campaign rally at Georgia Tech’s 8,600-seat arena. The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., according to the campaign’s website. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and traffic volume is expected to increase in the area before then.

McCamish Pavilion’s location at the corner of 10th and Fowler streets gives it close proximity to the Downtown Connector, but events at the arena can cause traffic to spill onto the interstate and spread through Midtown. The rally is likely to cause heavier than usual traffic around the highway exits onto North Avenue and 10th and 14th streets during the evening commute window.

Traffic volume could still be an issue once Trump departs campus. His motorcade is expected to head south on the Connector to the airport between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Airspace restrictions will be in place at the Atlanta airport until 9:15 p.m., according to the FAA.