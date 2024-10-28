Breaking: Traffic disruptions expected today ahead of Trump events in Cobb, Midtown
Trump rallies in Atlanta in home stretch to Election Day. Early voting continues: Live Updates

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/TNS)

1 hour ago

With just 8 days until Election Day, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue their last pitch to voters in key battleground states. Both candidates have made metro-Atlanta a key focus. With former-President Donald Trump hosting a rally at McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus Monday, strategists believe the Trump campaign is hyper-focused on deep-left leaning counties that helped flip Georgia blue in 2020.

Trump will also make several stops here in Georgia, including a rally in Powder Springs.

More than 2.8 million Georgians have already cast ballots, but campaigns say the final week of early voting could be the biggest yet as both campaigns fiercely fight over the battleground state.

Follow along for updates on the presidential election in Georgia.

