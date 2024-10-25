Politics

Donald Trump is returning to Atlanta

His campaign is increasingly focused on turning out voters in the metro area.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make his third visit to metro Atlanta in three weeks for a 6 p.m. rally on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make his third visit to metro Atlanta in three weeks for a 6 p.m. rally on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
49 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Atlanta with a rally on Monday, the latest sign his campaign is increasingly focused on turning out voters in the densely populated metro region in the closing days of his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican will headline a rally in Atlanta at 6 p.m. Monday, just eight days before the November election. No further details about the venue were immediately available.

It will be Trump’s third visit to metro Atlanta in three weeks, after rallies in Cobb and Gwinnett counties earlier this month. His running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, is also set to hold an event Saturday in downtown Atlanta.

Trump’s focus on vote-rich metro Atlanta marks a shift from his previous campaign strategy. In 2020, Trump mostly focused on rural parts of Georgia at this stage in the race, when he held giant rallies at airfields outside of Rome and Macon shortly before the vote.

Harris, like most other Democrats, has long centered her campaign on the deep-blue metro region. Her latest event took place Thursday in Clarkston, where she joined with former President Barack Obama at a rally headlined by rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

There’s a strategic reason both campaigns are narrowing their attention on metro Atlanta, which accounts for roughly half the state’s population. Even though 2.3 million early votes have already been tallied, there are millions of votes left in the area for both campaigns to mine.

Polls show a tight race between Harris and Trump, who appeared to inch to a slight lead over his Democratic opponent in the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey of likely voters that published earlier this week. And both rivals are expected to make more visits to the state, which narrowly voted Democratic in 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama celebrate at the end of Harris’ campaign rally Thursday in Clarkston. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Battle for Donald Trump’s 2026 endorsement heats up in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Live updates recap: Kamala Harris returns to Georgia with Barack Obama and Bruce...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

‘Make no mistake, we will win,’ Kamala Harris declares at Georgia rally; next up: Sunday...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Harris’ rally ends in DeKalb, expect traffic on I-285 soon
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: John Spink

Georgia judge strikes down last-minute voter challenges2h ago
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: OK, America, who’s your daddy?
What’s coming up on the presidential campaign trail in Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech2h ago