Former President Donald Trump is returning to Atlanta with a rally on Monday, the latest sign his campaign is increasingly focused on turning out voters in the densely populated metro region in the closing days of his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican will headline a rally in Atlanta at 6 p.m. Monday, just eight days before the November election. No further details about the venue were immediately available.

It will be Trump’s third visit to metro Atlanta in three weeks, after rallies in Cobb and Gwinnett counties earlier this month. His running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, is also set to hold an event Saturday in downtown Atlanta.