This land was once going to become a fuel terminal. Now it’ll be a city park

Residents, with support from Councilman Dustin Hillis and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, opposed those plans. Last February, Norfolk Southern announced it was abandoning its plans after Bottoms’ administration took legal action to stop them from developing the land.

The city is working with The Conservation Fund on the $27 million purchase. That includes $1 million for closing costs and $4 million coming from the Kendeda Fund. The Conservation Fund is a national nonprofit that helps governments purchase and preserve land as public greenspace.

About $10 million will come from the Department of Watershed Management. The legislation directs the city’s Chief Financial Officer to identify funding for the additional $12 million the city is committing.

The city hasn’t provided a timeline for when the park could be open, but said it will work with community members on specific plans. It also plans to construct a memorial honoring the victims of convict leasing.