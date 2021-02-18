Norfolk Southern backs out of Chattahoochee Brick development plans

The company said it believes the city’s action lacks legal merit, but it “listened to the community and has no interest in protracted litigation if the city opposes the project.” The rail company held meetings with neighbors, vowed to build a memorial to recognize the history of the land and conducted archaeological and historical surveys.

“We pride ourselves on being a good corporate citizen in the communities where we operate,” Squires said. “In this case, that means walking away from the project despite our very best efforts to work with the community on the responsible development of the site.”

After the announcement Thursday, Bottoms thanked Norfolk Southern “their cooperation in protecting this historic site.”

“Atlanta is singular among cities in its relationship with private and philanthropic sectors, and we appreciate our partners who act in the best interests of our communities,” Bottoms said.

Norfolk Southern said in the fall that it planned to build a rail transfer terminal on the land to move materials like ethanol, oil and other commodities. The proposal was met with angst and frustration from local residents who have pushed for years to prevent development on the historic land.

The atrocities that happened at Chattahoochee Brick and other convict leasing sites were outlined in Douglas Blackmon’s 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Slavery by Another Name.”

Norfolk Southern is leasing the land from South Carolina-based biofuel shipping company Lincoln Energy Solutions, which previously sought to build a fuel terminal there but withdrew its permit with the city due to community pushback.

Norfolk said it will “complete the necessary work to stabilize and secure the site and then withdraw.”