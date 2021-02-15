Norfolk Southern halts work on Chattahoochee Brick site after city raises objections

Norfolk Southern announced plans last year to build a rail terminal on the land. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The following day, Norfolk Southern said in a statement that it will “stop work on the site immediately while we engage in further discussions with the city.” The rail company, which is also building its corporate headquarters in Atlanta, said it agrees with the mayor about the historical significance of the site.

“We have committed to build a memorial to ensure the atrocities committed at the site are never forgotten,” the statement said. “We are abiding by all applicable regulations, and are conducting extensive clean-up of the site.”

Historians have documented the abuse at Chattahoochee Brick was so extreme that some laborers — the overwhelming majority of whom were Black — died on the factory grounds. The city said it is widely believed that some makeshift graves still remain on the site.

Norfolk said its archeological and historical surveys have not found evidence of any human remains, but “given the tragic legacy of the site we have continued to exercise great care.”

The Surface Transportation Board is an independent federal agency that mostly regulates railroads. It’s unclear when the board could make a ruling on the city’s petition, which challenges the development on a number of regulatory grounds.

Because Norfolk Southern is a railroad, under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act, it did not need to receive a land-use permit from the city to build. It said in the fall that it had already received ground disturbance and air permits from the state’s Environmental Protection Division, and was in the process of getting some federal permits.

Norfolk is leasing the land from South Carolina-based biofuel shipping company Lincoln Energy Solutions, which previously sought to build a fuel terminal on the site. Lincoln withdrew its permit application in 2016, after running into the objections of nearby homeowners.