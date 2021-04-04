Remembering toll, legacy of Chattahoochee Brick Co.

Organizers of the gathering said it aimed “to claim and consecrate the grounds where our ancestors suffered, bled and died working under ‘slavery by another name,’ the horrific convict lease system.”

The large site, located near the Chattahoochee River just north of Bolton Road, once belonged to the Chattahoochee Brick Co., which used inmates from Georgia’s prisons to perform backbreaking labor. The inmates, who were leased through a state-run system operated from the 1860s until the early 1900s, suffered and some even died on the job from abuse and a lack of care.