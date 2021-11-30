City looks to buy historic Chattahoochee Brick land, site that used convict leasing

Explore Norfolk Southern backs out of Chattahoochee Brick development plans

Bottoms said city officials have worked with the Conservation Fund and Lincoln over the past several months to buy the land. The property would be preserved as park land, greenspace and recreational land.

“It is our responsibility to protect the sanctity of this property and honor the thousands of victims who suffered and lost their lives on this land,” Bottoms said in a statement. The city has not said how much it will pay for the land.

A resolution supporting the purchase was set to be introduced during a City Council committee meeting Tuesday, and could be approved by the full council on Monday. The city said it would work with neighborhoods and community advocates to make a plan for the future of the property.