The Georgia Aquarium has reopened following flash flooding

The Georgia Aquarium confirmed that it has reopened to visitors and has resumed normal operations following flash flooding that caused guests to evacuate Thursday.

Employees cleaned up rainwater inside the aquarium and none of the animals were impacted at the Baker Street building.

Credit: Rick Holliday Credit: Rick Holliday

“Yesterday was completely unrelated to the safety of our exhibits and did not affect our animals, nor was it an exhibit leak,” the aquarium said in a statement. “The water was entirely weather-related from the severe thunderstorms. Guests who were in the building yesterday were given tickets to return at a later date and any guests that had tickets for yesterday evening can call our Call Center to reschedule their visit.”