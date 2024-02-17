SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Warming centers open due to cold overnight temps

The afternoon hours will see a high of 52 degrees. The average for this time of year is 59 degrees.

“Not much warmer on Sunday,” Deon said.

Skies will have partially cleared by late morning, and the rest of the day will be partly cloudy in Atlanta.

Milder temperatures will return by Monday, when a high of 60 is anticipated. Clouds will also have cleared, and Deon projects a much sunnier day.

Overnight lows will remain in the mid to low 30s until at least Wednesday.,

“It’s going to turn cold overnight,” Deon said.

