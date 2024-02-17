SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Warming centers open due to cold overnight temps

Warming centers will remain open until at least Sunday due to dropping overnight temperatures.
Parts of metro Atlanta will get as low as 30 degrees during the overnight and early morning hours, which Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said is about 9 degrees below average for this time of year. It will also be a mostly cloudy start to the day and a slow warmup.
Two warming centers in Atlanta, six in Clayton County, and five in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties will be open from Saturday night until Sunday morning due to the cold weather.
The afternoon hours will see a high of 52 degrees. The average for this time of year is 59 degrees.
“Not much warmer on Sunday,” Deon said.
Skies will have partially cleared by late morning, and the rest of the day will be partly cloudy in Atlanta.
Milder temperatures will return by Monday, when a high of 60 is anticipated. Clouds will also have cleared, and Deon projects a much sunnier day.
Overnight lows will remain in the mid to low 30s until at least Wednesday.,
“It’s going to turn cold overnight,” Deon said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
