City of Atlanta opens warming centers this weekend

People are seen outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. As of today, around ninety unhoused people have entered to seek shelter as the temperatures dropped below freezing in metro Atlanta; local authorities and nonprofits worked together to open warming shelters. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

16 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers this weekend, as temperatures drop into the 30s tonight.

Two centers will be opening Saturday at 8 p.m. through Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The centers will open again Sunday evening at 8 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 a.m.

The first warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. N.E. and is for men only. The second center is located at Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr. SE, and is for women and children only.

Transportation will be provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m. with return transportation when the centers close.

