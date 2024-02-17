City of Atlanta opens warming centers this weekend

The city of Atlanta is opening its warming centers this weekend, as temperatures drop into the 30s tonight.

Two centers will be opening Saturday at 8 p.m. through Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The centers will open again Sunday evening at 8 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 a.m.

The first warming center is located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. N.E. and is for men only. The second center is located at Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr. SE, and is for women and children only.