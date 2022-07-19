ajc logo
Stockbridge to hold virtual annexation discussion

Stockbridge will hold a virtual Zoom and Facebook Live discussion on annexation on Thursday.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Stockbridge will hold on Thursday a virtual discussion on Henry County communities leaders want to annex into the city.

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.

If approved by voters, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the city said in a press release.

The vote is limited to residents of the following communities: Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly and Northwind.

Others include Wildwood Estates, Piney Woods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

