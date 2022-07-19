Stockbridge to hold virtual annexation discussion

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.

If approved by voters, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the city said in a press release.