Southside Women in Business Expo set for April 29 in Hampton

The event, hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority of the Henry County Alumnae Chapter, is designed to engage women entrepreneurs in metro Atlanta on improving their business and to help those interested in being their own boss learn the tips and tricks of the trade, said L. Renee Whaley, a founder of the program.

There will be panel discussions, breakout sessions on marketing and sustaining a business, and instruction on ways to optimize the use of Google. Also, included will be a youth track and vendors for shopping.