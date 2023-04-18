X

Southside Women in Business Expo set for April 29 in Hampton

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons will moderate a panel session at the Southside Women in Business Expo to be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at Dutchtown High School in Hampton.

The event, hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority of the Henry County Alumnae Chapter, is designed to engage women entrepreneurs in metro Atlanta on improving their business and to help those interested in being their own boss learn the tips and tricks of the trade, said L. Renee Whaley, a founder of the program.

There will be panel discussions, breakout sessions on marketing and sustaining a business, and instruction on ways to optimize the use of Google. Also, included will be a youth track and vendors for shopping.

For more information visit @hcacdst1913 on Facebook and Instagram and www.hcacdst.org. For questions, contact econdevelopment@hcacdst.org.

