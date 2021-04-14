Snellville concerts, food truck events to reappear in May

The Gwinnett city put its concert series on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will still encourage guests to wear masks and social distance, and there will be sanitizing stations placed around the lawn during events.

The Swingin’ Medallions will kick off the city’s return of outdoor concerts with a “Mom’s Night Out” performance at 5:30 p.m. on May 8. The first 100 mothers in attendance will receive a free rose.