Snellville concerts, food truck events to reappear in May

Snellville will welcome guests back to its Towne Green to enjoy warm weather, free music and food trucks in May.
The Gwinnett city put its concert series on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will still encourage guests to wear masks and social distance, and there will be sanitizing stations placed around the lawn during events.
The Swingin’ Medallions will kick off the city’s return of outdoor concerts with a “Mom’s Night Out” performance at 5:30 p.m. on May 8. The first 100 mothers in attendance will receive a free rose.
“We are excited to bring back the events that Snellville residents and visitors have come to know and love,” said Mayor Barbara Bender in a press release. “While precautions are in place, we will still offer the same fun-filled evenings friends and family have enjoyed over the years while attending an event on the Towne Green.”
Event guests can reserve a table at a concert for six people for $125. Tables are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food, beer and wine will be served at the events, but guests cannot bring their own alcoholic beverages.
Food Truck Fridays will also return to the Towne Green. The events take place from 4-8 p.m. and are currently set for May 7 and June 4.
Here’s the lineup for the Live on the Lawn concert series:
- 6-9 p.m., May 29: The Wildflowers—Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Tribute
- 6-9 p.m., July 24: The Ray Howard Band—Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute and Motown Favorites
- 7-9 p.m., Aug. 21: 20-RIDE—Zac Brown Tribute
- 6-9 p.m., Sept. 18: Purple Madness—Prince Tribute; Timeless Tina–Tribute to Tina Turner