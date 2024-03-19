Roswell police shut down nine more massage spas

Ease Foot Massage was among several spas where police served search warrants last September during law enforcement agencies’ joint operation to uncover human trafficking and prostitution in Roswell.

“There has been prior illicit activity associated with that business,” said Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo.

The closure of Ease and the other establishments on Monday was because they lacked the proper licensing to operate, he added.

Six other spas were cited for city code violations such as having obstructed windows, or for operating with employees who lack valid individual work permits, as well as not having proper signage that addresses the crime of human trafficking with help and information for victims, Lupo said.

Last week, Roswell approved new regulations for massage parlors and spas. The ordinance for massage spas say that practitioners licensed by the state are the only people who can provide massage services to customers. Other employees must obtain a permit from the police department that explains what their job is at the business location.

Roswell officials say compliance checks at massage spas will continue regularly in the coming weeks. Police closed seven massage businesses in January for operating without a license.

Local police have been working with other law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking network in north Fulton. In September, police arrested three people and rescued 20 victims in Roswell and other local cities.

“(I’ve) made it our top priority to eradicate illicit activities in massage parlors and put an end to human trafficking in the city of Roswell,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “The safety and protection of our residents is a solemn duty. To me, there is no more important compact for a city with its residents than the compact of public safety and protecting those who cannot defend themselves.”