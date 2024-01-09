Roswell chief operating officer resigns

Roswell’s chief operating officer is leaving his position after less than a year on the job.

Richard Rhinehart was hired for the newly created position last April at an annual salary of $198,000. He arrived as Roswell was under increased scrutiny by residents and former staff who say the city lacks transparency. His resignation follows the departure of several other department heads over the last four months.

Rhinehart did not respond to messages seeking comment on his resignation.