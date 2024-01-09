Roswell chief operating officer resigns

Roswell’s chief operating officer is leaving his position after less than a year on the job.
Richard Rhinehart was hired for the newly created position last April at an annual salary of $198,000. He arrived as Roswell was under increased scrutiny by residents and former staff who say the city lacks transparency. His resignation follows the departure of several other department heads over the last four months.
Rhinehart did not respond to messages seeking comment on his resignation.
Since August, the city has accepted the resignation of Jason Gaines, former director of Community Development; Lenor Bromberg, former deputy director of Community Development; former Finance Director Ryan Luckett; and former Parks Superintendent Rusty Pruitt.
A former purchasing manager’s resignation letter, which was obtained through an AJC open records request, took issue with the city’s use of public funds.
During a regular City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Kurt Wilson and City Administrator Randy Knighton praised Rhinehart and thanked him for his work.
Knighton said Rhinehart has been an “integral part” of the city’s efforts to reorganize and identify areas in need of improvement, including communicating information to the public.
“Mr. Rhinehart has been an excellent sounding board and one who has been a part of the implementation of Reinvent Roswell and we certainly appreciate everything he has brought to the city and the staff ...” Knighton said.
