BreakingNews
Coffee County breach highlighted as voting machine trial opens

Roswell chief operating officer resigns

Roswell’s chief operating officer is leaving his position. Courtesy city of Roswell

Credit: Courtesy city of Roswell

Combined ShapeCaption
Roswell’s chief operating officer is leaving his position. Courtesy city of Roswell

Credit: Courtesy city of Roswell

Credit: Courtesy city of Roswell

Metro Atlanta
By
1 hour ago

Roswell’s chief operating officer is leaving his position after less than a year on the job.

Richard Rhinehart was hired for the newly created position last April at an annual salary of $198,000. He arrived as Roswell was under increased scrutiny by residents and former staff who say the city lacks transparency. His resignation follows the departure of several other department heads over the last four months.

Rhinehart did not respond to messages seeking comment on his resignation.

ExploreRoswell residents continue questions of transparency and how the city is run

Since August, the city has accepted the resignation of Jason Gaines, former director of Community Development; Lenor Bromberg, former deputy director of Community Development; former Finance Director Ryan Luckett; and former Parks Superintendent Rusty Pruitt.

A former purchasing manager’s resignation letter, which was obtained through an AJC open records request, took issue with the city’s use of public funds.

During a regular City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Kurt Wilson and City Administrator Randy Knighton praised Rhinehart and thanked him for his work.

Knighton said Rhinehart has been an “integral part” of the city’s efforts to reorganize and identify areas in need of improvement, including communicating information to the public.

“Mr. Rhinehart has been an excellent sounding board and one who has been a part of the implementation of Reinvent Roswell and we certainly appreciate everything he has brought to the city and the staff ...” Knighton said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top