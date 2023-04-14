Roswell hires chief operating officer in newly created position

Roswell has had an increased focus on attracting new development and creating better access to the Canton Street district since Mayor Kurt Wilson was elected in 2021. Last November, voters approved a bond referendum for $107.6 million in park projects, $52 million for public safety and $20 million for a downtown parking deck.

Rhinehart retired from the U.S. Navy in February 2022. His 30-year career included managing an annual budget of over $265 million while serving as Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, the Roswell statement said. His role also included managing $334 million in multi-year military construction projects, the statement said.

Roswell’s fiscal year 2023 budget was $173.6 million.

After retiring from the Navy, Rhinehart moved into a new home in Marietta and dedicated several months to family before accepting a position at Amazon as a senior operations manager, according to his LinkedIn account.

“It’s really an honor to join the leadership team at the city of Roswell,” Rhinehart said in the city statement. “I’ve enjoyed a long military career serving my country; I’m very excited to have this opportunity to continue to serve in my local community.”

In praising Rhinehart’s experience, Wilson said: “We’re excited to see how his leadership will help fortify the skills of our great team and create unique opportunities for the professional development of our staff. The perspective, precision, and efficiency that Richard brings to the City will help us build resiliency today and into the future.”