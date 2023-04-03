Report for America reporter Mirtha Donastorg joining AJC’s economy team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Report for America reporter Mirtha Donastorg is joining the newsroom’s economy team. She will be covering Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and businesses for the newspaper’s economy team.
Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and most recently was the HBCU Innovation Editor at The Plug, exploring research, business and tech innovations coming from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
While at The Plug, she developed a weekly newsletter providing in-depth analysis on HBCUs and the future of work. In her reporting, she profiled various HBCU presidents, including Morehouse President David Thomas; examined the long-term impacts of a lawsuit meant to address chronic underfunding of Mississippi HBCUs; and created enterprise databases on HBCU endowment values that have been widely cited by news organizations, researchers and HBCUs themselves.
She previously worked as an associate producer and a researcher for CNN. As an associate producer, she helped control the homepage of the most visited news site in the world and alerted breaking news to millions of people daily. As a researcher, she fact-checked and edited scripts, documentaries and investigative projects. She also covered the conviction of an abusive ex-priest from Savannah and the novel approach prosecutors took to secure his conviction.
“Mirtha brings a a diverse set of skills and journalism smarts to the AJC,” said Scott Trubey, senior editor for the economy team. “She will bring our readers stories they can find nowhere else about vital parts of the metro Atlanta economy and Atlanta’s influence on Georgia and the nation.”
She can be reached at mirtha.donastorg@ajc.com.
Launched in 2017, Report for America is a growing national service program that arranges for journalists to work in local newsrooms to report on under-reported topics and communities.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.
Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.
The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.
