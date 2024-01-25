Flexibility is at the core of a new high-rise slated to open this year near Ponce City Market.
Jamestown, the developer behind the popular Beltline Eastside Trail attraction, announced new details this week on its forthcoming “hospitality living tower,” a key part of Ponce City Market’s ongoing expansion. The 21-story building called Scout Living is the company’s first foray into flexible rentals, allowing tenants to select short stays like a hotel or longer leases like an extended stay.
The company said visitors will be able to rent one of the tower’s 405 rooms for only one night or for up to a year. The novel idea is a proof of concept for Jamestown, aiming to attract a variety of niche audiences by providing hotel-like amenities in a desirable part of town for tourists, transplants and workers.
“Designed to meet that evolution and serve a broad range of lifestyles, Scout Living can be a starter residence for someone new to a city or homebase for someone living and working across multiple cities,” Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, said in a news release.
Scout Living consists of one- and two-bedroom units, all of which are fully furnished. Rooms feature full kitchens stocked with cooking essentials, dishwashers and washer-dryer combos. The building’s rooftop will include a pool, wellness studio and terrace, while the tower’s amenity floor will offer a lounge alongside meeting and event spaces.
The ground-floor will include 12,000 square feet of retail space. Jamestown hasn’t announced retail tenants yet, but they’re targeting a food and beverage concept as well as a grab-and-go convenience store.
Ponce City Market, a converted former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, has become a defining project along the Beltline, helping spur hundreds of millions of dollars in development along the Eastside Trail. Scout Living is part of the project’s second development phase, which also includes a four-story mass timber loft office building named 619 Ponce and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older.
All of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations and will offer a variety of mobility features, including on-site bike and scooter parking, designated rideshare drop-off sites and electric vehicle charging stations.
Jamestown said Scout Living could spawn future iterations across its global portfolio, which includes large mixed-use projects across the U.S. It owns and operates Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco and manages Chelsea Market in New York, which it used to own until it sold the popular project to Google in 2018 for $2.4 billion.
Scout Living will be managed by Washington, D.C.-based Placemakr, a flexible living operator. Jamestown didn’t say when this year Scout Living is expected to open, but all parts of phase two are slated to open before the end of 2024.
