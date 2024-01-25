“Designed to meet that evolution and serve a broad range of lifestyles, Scout Living can be a starter residence for someone new to a city or homebase for someone living and working across multiple cities,” Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, said in a news release.

Credit: Courtesy Jamestown Credit: Courtesy Jamestown

Scout Living consists of one- and two-bedroom units, all of which are fully furnished. Rooms feature full kitchens stocked with cooking essentials, dishwashers and washer-dryer combos. The building’s rooftop will include a pool, wellness studio and terrace, while the tower’s amenity floor will offer a lounge alongside meeting and event spaces.

The ground-floor will include 12,000 square feet of retail space. Jamestown hasn’t announced retail tenants yet, but they’re targeting a food and beverage concept as well as a grab-and-go convenience store.

Credit: Courtesy Jamestown Credit: Courtesy Jamestown

Ponce City Market, a converted former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, has become a defining project along the Beltline, helping spur hundreds of millions of dollars in development along the Eastside Trail. Scout Living is part of the project’s second development phase, which also includes a four-story mass timber loft office building named 619 Ponce and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older.

All of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations and will offer a variety of mobility features, including on-site bike and scooter parking, designated rideshare drop-off sites and electric vehicle charging stations.

Jamestown said Scout Living could spawn future iterations across its global portfolio, which includes large mixed-use projects across the U.S. It owns and operates Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco and manages Chelsea Market in New York, which it used to own until it sold the popular project to Google in 2018 for $2.4 billion.

Scout Living will be managed by Washington, D.C.-based Placemakr, a flexible living operator. Jamestown didn’t say when this year Scout Living is expected to open, but all parts of phase two are slated to open before the end of 2024.