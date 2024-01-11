Metro Atlanta will get up to 400 new electric vehicle charging ports

Credit: AP

A $6.1 million federal grant will help pay for 300 to 400 electric vehicle charging ports in 20 metro Atlanta counties.

The Atlanta Regional Commission plans to install the chargers in areas where EV charging is scarce. ARC estimates there are 1,800 to 2,000 publicly accessible Level 2 charging ports in metro Atlanta ports that allow motorists to fully recharge a battery from empty in four to 10 hours. Most of them are concentrated in affluent areas.

Charing at the new stations will be free.

“As a region, we must prepare for the EV revolution that we know is coming, in a way that ensures no community is left behind,” said Anna Roach, the ARC’s executive director.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grant comes from a program of the bipartisan infrastructure law Congress approved in 2021. The department awarded $622.6 million for installing chargers across the country. The ARC is the only Georgia agency to receive the grant.

The first round of chargers will be installed in 12 to 18 months.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

