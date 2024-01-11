Metro Atlanta will get up to 400 new electric vehicle charging ports

A $6.1 million federal grant will help pay for 300 to 400 electric vehicle charging ports in 20 metro Atlanta counties.

The Atlanta Regional Commission plans to install the chargers in areas where EV charging is scarce. ARC estimates there are 1,800 to 2,000 publicly accessible Level 2 charging ports in metro Atlanta – ports that allow motorists to fully recharge a battery from empty in four to 10 hours. Most of them are concentrated in affluent areas.

Charing at the new stations will be free.