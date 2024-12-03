South Fulton police investigating after 1 found shot to death in driveway

One person was found shot to death in a South Fulton driveway Tuesday morning just before another person was found injured a short distance away, according to authorities.

South Fulton police have used crime scene tape to cordon off portions of the Legacy at Cascading Creek neighborhood for much of the morning as investigators canvassed the area and collected evidence.

Officers got a call around 3:45 a.m. about a person shot along Elkmont Ridge near Apache Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was already dead.