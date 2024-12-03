Breaking: Rapper Yak Gotti acquitted of murder charge in YSL case, ending Georgia’s longest trial
South Fulton police investigating after 1 found shot to death in driveway

South Fulton police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. One of them died.
By
1 hour ago

One person was found shot to death in a South Fulton driveway Tuesday morning just before another person was found injured a short distance away, according to authorities.

South Fulton police have used crime scene tape to cordon off portions of the Legacy at Cascading Creek neighborhood for much of the morning as investigators canvassed the area and collected evidence.

Officers got a call around 3:45 a.m. about a person shot along Elkmont Ridge near Apache Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was already dead.

Moments later, a second person was found with a gunshot wound in the living room of another home down the road. He was critically injured and rushed to a hospital.

Police have not said if the two people were injured in the same shooting or if they knew each other.

No other details have been released by officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

