Northside announces first baby born in 2024

Shikha Goel and Dhruv Goyal with their newborn baby girl on Jan. 1, 2024. The baby girl was Northside Hospital Atlanta's first baby delivered in the new year. (Northside Hospital Atlanta)

15 minutes ago

Northside Hospital Atlanta, one of the busiest maternity wards in the country, announced it’s first baby delivered in 2024.

The baby girl born at 1:12 a.m. Monday to Shikha Goel and Dhruv Goyal weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches. The family is originally from Delhi, India, but has lived in Atlanta for about 10 years, according to a release by Northside.

Shikha Goel said she is “blessed and happy” and called their new baby girl the “best New Year’s gift ever,” according to a release by the hospital.

Northside is one of the busiest community hospitals in the country in terms of delivering newborns. Northside delivered 15,800 babies in 2022 at its flagship hospital on Johnson Ferry Road and 26,500 across its entire healthcare system. A hospital spokesperson didn’t have final system figures for 2023, but said the totals at the flagship hospital exceeded the 2022 totals.

