Northside announces first baby born in 2024

Northside Hospital Atlanta, one of the busiest maternity wards in the country, announced it’s first baby delivered in 2024.

The baby girl born at 1:12 a.m. Monday to Shikha Goel and Dhruv Goyal weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches. The family is originally from Delhi, India, but has lived in Atlanta for about 10 years, according to a release by Northside.

Shikha Goel said she is “blessed and happy” and called their new baby girl the “best New Year’s gift ever,” according to a release by the hospital.