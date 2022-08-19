New Beltline project in southwest Atlanta to include affordable housing

The building, named 1055 Arden, will have 2,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space that could serve as a restaurant or grocery. Amenities will include a community room with a kitchen, gym, business center with computer stations, garden, arts and crafts room, laundry room, a gazebo with picnic area and green space.

Construction is scheduled to begin in a few weeks and is expected to be completed in 18 months, officials said.

The Beltline wants to build 5,600 affordable units within the Beltline tax allocation district, and nearly 3,000 have been created or are in the pipeline. Higgs said in a statement that the Beltline is 56% of the way toward their 2030 goal of creating more affordable housing.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, meanwhile, wants to create or preserve 20,000 affordable units in eight years. According to the Dickens administration, he has already supported the development or opening of nearly 1,500 affordable homes since taking office in January. He’s also committing $65.7 million toward Atlanta’s housing agenda.