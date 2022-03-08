Atlanta to build 116 affordable homes near Beltline Eastside trail

A $43.6 million housing development is set to rise in southeast Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood.
Madison Reynoldstown is located at 872 Memorial Drive on the southern end of the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, at the intersection of Chester Avenue SE. Construction is set to begin this year on the 116-unit complex, according to the Atlanta Housing Authority.
The city’s housing agency said the rentals will be affordable at or under 80% of the area median income, which is $86,200, according to Atlanta’s planning department. Atlanta Housing’s HomeFlex program will provide subsidies to 46 units aside for working families earning up to 30% of the area median income.
The development will offer residents one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent, said officials at Atlanta Housing. Families will have amenities and adjacent access to entertainment facilities, retail shops, restaurants, a grocery store, green spaces, and job opportunities in walking distance of the Madison Yards development.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
In addition to the HomeFlex subsidies, Atlanta Housing announced it is also investing $8.87 million for construction. Additional funding will be provided by Atlanta Beltline, Bank of America, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and a bond commitment of $21.5 million from Invest Atlanta with support from the city of Atlanta.
Madison Reynoldstown is being built in a partnership among Atlanta Housing, Atlanta Beltline, and the developer Rea Ventures Group.
The Beltline wants to build 5,600 affordable units, and nearly 3,000 have been created or are in the pipeline. Last month, the Beltline announced plans to build an apartment in the Peoplestown neighborhood that will feature 250 units all priced at affordable rates for low-income residents.
A groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of Madison Reynoldstown’s construction will be held Tuesday afternoon.
About the Author