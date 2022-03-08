Atlanta to build 116 affordable homes near Beltline Eastside trail

In addition to the HomeFlex subsidies, Atlanta Housing announced it is also investing $8.87 million for construction. Additional funding will be provided by Atlanta Beltline, Bank of America, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and a bond commitment of $21.5 million from Invest Atlanta with support from the city of Atlanta.

Madison Reynoldstown is being built in a partnership among Atlanta Housing, Atlanta Beltline, and the developer Rea Ventures Group.

The Beltline wants to build 5,600 affordable units, and nearly 3,000 have been created or are in the pipeline. Last month, the Beltline announced plans to build an apartment in the Peoplestown neighborhood that will feature 250 units all priced at affordable rates for low-income residents.

A groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of Madison Reynoldstown’s construction will be held Tuesday afternoon.