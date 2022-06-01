ajc logo
X

Amid ‘fight’ over affordable housing, Atlanta celebrates new Beltline development

Parkside, a new affordable housing community located near the Beltline Westside Trail, had a grand opening on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Parkside, a new affordable housing community located near the Beltline Westside Trail, had a grand opening on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
‘Parkside,’ located near Westside Trail, features 182 affordable units

Directly across the street from a future East Coast hub for Microsoft sits the newest frontline in the city’s battle for more affordable housing.

It’s a new, 182-unit apartment complex — all priced at affordable rates — on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Bankhead, steps from a MARTA station and the Beltline’s future Westside Trail. Local and state officials celebrated its official grand opening Wednesday.

The area’s neighborhoods, including Bankhead, Grove Park and Center Hill, have been gentrifying at an alarming rate since plans were announced for nearby Westside Park and Microsoft’s future 90-acre campus. Home values have more than quadrupled in the last five years as investors have bought up houses and flipped them, raising concerns that low-income residents are being priced out.

Meanwhile, new development has come in: Down the street on Hollowell, signs advertise townhomes going for over $700,000.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor Andre Dickens (middle) with Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs (left) and Edrick Harris of Prestwick Development (right) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside, a new affordable housing community. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mayor Andre Dickens (middle) with Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs (left) and Edrick Harris of Prestwick Development (right) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside, a new affordable housing community. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor Andre Dickens (middle) with Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs (left) and Edrick Harris of Prestwick Development (right) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside, a new affordable housing community. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

So city leaders heralded the ribbon-cutting of the “Parkside” development as an achievement that can help residents stay in the neighborhood.

“Housing is foundational to a community’s health. And right here, right now, we don’t have enough of it,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “At this time, we are in a fight to make sure that we do all we can to establish more and more and more affordable housing.”

The development includes one- to three-bedroom units, with monthly rents that are affordable for people who make between 50% to 70% of the metro Atlanta’s area median income, which is $96,400 for a family of four. The apartment complex is fully leased and has amenities including a fitness area, business center and conference center.

“We do see most of our residents come locally, said Edrick Harris, an executive vice president at Prestwick Development, the company behind the project.

Combined ShapeCaption
The complex has amenities including a fitness area, business center and conference center. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The complex has amenities including a fitness area, business center and conference center. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The complex has amenities including a fitness area, business center and conference center. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

While Parkside is a private development, Prestwick struck a financing deal that included a tax-exempt loan from Invest Atlanta and low-income housing tax credits from the state. It also got $2 million from the Beltline’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Officials from city and state agencies all spoke about the changing nature of the Hollowell corridor. Microsoft’s campus alone is expected bring thousands of jobs, and the tech giant has also promised to provide community amenities including affordable housing. The new park is becoming increasingly popular. Closer to Northside Drive, construction is continuing on the massive mixed-use “Echo Street West” project in the English Avenue neighborhood.

ExploreAs Microsoft moves forward with massive Westside hub, residents hope promises are kept

A nearby stretch of the Beltline is under construction, and another segment is almost finished with its design.

“This is going to be a booming neighborhood,” Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said. “But making sure it’s booming for all of Atlanta is key.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside on Wednesday June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside on Wednesday June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Parkside on Wednesday June 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox2h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
4h ago
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
9h ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
55m ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
55m ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
The Latest
Atlanta Housing’s redevelopment plan for civic center hits snag
1h ago
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
2h ago
Clayton school officials debate clear bookbags, metal detectors for next school year
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top