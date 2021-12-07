Here’s what Andre Dickens wants to accomplish as mayor

- Create a task forces with the GBI, FBI and ATF to address gun trafficking, and create a task force to hire and deploy specialists to deal with issues like mental health and homelessness.

- Dickens has said he will keep Chief Rodney Bryant on a 100-day contract, and will judge whether to keep him on long-term based on crime and community policing data.

City Hall leadership

- Conduct an audit of all constituent-facing city services.

- Create an Atlanta Department of Labor, which would include a dedicated liaison to organized labor and a watchdog for labor law violations.

- Hire a chief education officer and chief housing officer.

- Commission a study to ensure gender pay equity for city employees.

- Dickens said during a Nov. 16 debate he plans to ask for resignations from a number of top staff members and department heads when he takes office, and “there will be only a few that I know of that I will retain.”

Caption Councilman Andre Dickens speaks at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices about two weeks before the mayoral runoff. (Tyson Horne/tyson.horne@ajc.com) Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Housing

- Build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing in eight years.

- Complete and expand the recommendations of HouseATL.

- Allocate $10 million from the annual general fund and $10 million in annual funding from renewable sources to affordable housing.

- Expand the existing inclusionary zoning policy citywide and lower the percentage of affordability to include units affordable to people making 30-50% of the area median income. That policy currently only applies to new developments around the Beltline.

Transportation and infrastructure

- Create a dashboard to keep track of infrastructure projects, both federally and locally funded.

- Streamline the city’s procurement process to speed up infrastructure improvements and resolve the project backlog.

- Revive the “Pothole Posse” program first implemented under Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration.

- Use federal infrastructure dollars to complete Beltline rail and Campbellton Road transit by 2030.

- By 2030, Dickens hope to make MARTA free for all riders.

Environment

- Continue plan to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

- Shepherd the adoption of a new tree protection ordinance.