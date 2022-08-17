Atlanta ends longstanding Peoplestown housing, flooding dispute

“From the very beginning, I have believed that we can treat these Atlanta families fairly while delivering this critically needed project to protect the larger community,” Dickens said in a statement. “I have spent this year listening to Peoplestown residents, working directly with the most-impacted families, and charting a course that will allow us to move forward in a way that is in line with our values and fulfills our obligation to alleviate the challenges that have plagued Peoplestown.”

A news release from the city included quotes from each of the three families expressing gratitude toward Dickens for working with them, despite having to leave their homes.

(left to right, front) Tanya Washington Hicks marches the block with Bertha & Robert Darden after an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown.

“My disappointment is curbed by the respect and integrity Mayor Dickens has shown in how he has dealt with us and this issue he inherited,” Washington said. “We hope our fight will inspire other communities to stand up for themselves and inspire responsible exercise of authority by those in power.”

The mayor’s office says the project will alleviate sewer overflows from the combined sewer system and stormwater flooding that have threatened public health and safety of residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood. It is also the linchpin of sewer infrastructure improvements for the broader Southeast Atlanta neighborhoods in the Custer Avenue sub-basin of the larger Intrenchment Creek Basin, according to the city.

The project is a critical component of Atlanta’s obligations under two federal consent decrees signed in 1998 and 1999 to upgrade sewer infrastructure and improve water quality.

Construction is targeted to begin in 2023.

93 year old Mattie Jackson (left), who said she plans to stand her ground, is comforted by Tanya Washington (right). Tanya Washington, a law professor who lives on Atlanta Ave, hosted Peoplestown residents who have decided not to leave their homes for a rally and press conference. 93 year old Mattie Jackson and the remaining residents on her block held the press conference to declare that they will refuse to leave their homes despite the City's threat to demolish their homes and build a park and a pond.

The city is planning to use money from its Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund, unallocated Citywide Employee Expenses fund, Litigation Expenses account, and Human Resources account to provide payments to the three families and the Evans Law Firm, which represented the residents, according to the council’s resolution.

Dickens said when he was running for mayor that he hoped to find a way to keep the residents in their homes, while addressing the flooding.

Earlier this summer, though, Dickens said the remaining homes were still at risk of flooding and that he wanted the city to buy the homes at a fair market value to build an underground stormwater vault covered by a water retention garden and pond.

Andre Dickens (center) listens as Feilcia Moore speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's year long attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown.

The council voted in June to approve a settlement to purchase one of the remaining Peoplestown homes, while the mayor’s office continued to negotiate the remaining three.

The Peoplestown issue became an unexpected flashpoint in last year’s mayoral election, when Bertha Darden criticized Reed over his handling of the situation at a public candidate forum. A video of Darden’s remarks quickly spread online.

The day before the Nov. 2 general election, Reed proposed a $1.75 million settlement to be split between three of the families. The homeowners, and the City Council, rejected that proposal.