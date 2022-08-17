ajc logo
X

Atlanta ends longstanding Peoplestown housing, flooding dispute

Bertha Darden speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's yearslong attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Bertha Darden speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's yearslong attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s mayor and City Council approved settlements Monday to purchase the remaining three homes in the Peoplestown neighborhood that have been caught up in a yearslong legal saga with the city, effectively ending the complicated and emotional dispute that involved three different mayoral administrations.

The homes are the last remaining structures on a city block in the southeast Atlanta neighborhood that has experienced flooding over the years. The city is now set to own the entire block and move forward with building a sewer infrastructure project.

Back in 2014, then-Mayor Kasim Reed pushed for the city to use eminent domain to take dozens of homes on the block to build a flood prevention park. Several residents refused to take a deal and leave, spurring the city to sue them in 2016. A complicated and contentious legal dispute ensued.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Housing Justice League held a rally at Atlanta City Hall and a sit-in at the Mayor's Office on December 16, 2019 . The protesters want Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to let Peoplestown residents in the city stay in their homes and not be displaced by eminent domain to build a park and retention pond. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

The Housing Justice League held a rally at Atlanta City Hall and a sit-in at the Mayor's Office on December 16, 2019 . The protesters want Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to let Peoplestown residents in the city stay in their homes and not be displaced by eminent domain to build a park and retention pond. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Housing Justice League held a rally at Atlanta City Hall and a sit-in at the Mayor's Office on December 16, 2019 . The protesters want Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to let Peoplestown residents in the city stay in their homes and not be displaced by eminent domain to build a park and retention pond. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said Monday that he was able to negotiate the purchase of the three homes and settle the lawsuits against the city after personally meeting with the homeowners multiple times. Under the settlements, the city is set to pay about $1.98 million to resident Tanya Washington; $1.9 million to Robert and Bertha Darden; and $1.47 million to the estate of Mattie Jackson, who died in 2020 at age 98. She was known as the “Mayor of Summerhill,” and a matriarch in the community.

“From the very beginning, I have believed that we can treat these Atlanta families fairly while delivering this critically needed project to protect the larger community,” Dickens said in a statement. “I have spent this year listening to Peoplestown residents, working directly with the most-impacted families, and charting a course that will allow us to move forward in a way that is in line with our values and fulfills our obligation to alleviate the challenges that have plagued Peoplestown.”

A news release from the city included quotes from each of the three families expressing gratitude toward Dickens for working with them, despite having to leave their homes.

Combined ShapeCaption
(left to right, front) Tanya Washington Hicks marches the block with Bertha & Robert Darden after an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

(left to right, front) Tanya Washington Hicks marches the block with Bertha & Robert Darden after an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
(left to right, front) Tanya Washington Hicks marches the block with Bertha & Robert Darden after an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Phil Skinner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“My disappointment is curbed by the respect and integrity Mayor Dickens has shown in how he has dealt with us and this issue he inherited,” Washington said. “We hope our fight will inspire other communities to stand up for themselves and inspire responsible exercise of authority by those in power.”

The mayor’s office says the project will alleviate sewer overflows from the combined sewer system and stormwater flooding that have threatened public health and safety of residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood. It is also the linchpin of sewer infrastructure improvements for the broader Southeast Atlanta neighborhoods in the Custer Avenue sub-basin of the larger Intrenchment Creek Basin, according to the city.

The project is a critical component of Atlanta’s obligations under two federal consent decrees signed in 1998 and 1999 to upgrade sewer infrastructure and improve water quality.

Construction is targeted to begin in 2023.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sep. 15, 2015 - Atlanta - 93 year old Mattie Jackson (left), who said she plans to stand her ground, is comforted by Tanya Washington (right). Tanya Washington, a law professor who lives on Atlanta Ave, hosted Peoplestown residents who have decided not to leave their homes for a rally and press conference. 93 year old Mattie Jackson and the remaining residents on her block held the press conference to declare that they will refuse to leave their homes despite the City’s threat to demolish their homes and build a park and a pond. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Sep. 15, 2015 - Atlanta - 93 year old Mattie Jackson (left), who said she plans to stand her ground, is comforted by Tanya Washington (right). Tanya Washington, a law professor who lives on Atlanta Ave, hosted Peoplestown residents who have decided not to leave their homes for a rally and press conference. 93 year old Mattie Jackson and the remaining residents on her block held the press conference to declare that they will refuse to leave their homes despite the City’s threat to demolish their homes and build a park and a pond. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
Sep. 15, 2015 - Atlanta - 93 year old Mattie Jackson (left), who said she plans to stand her ground, is comforted by Tanya Washington (right). Tanya Washington, a law professor who lives on Atlanta Ave, hosted Peoplestown residents who have decided not to leave their homes for a rally and press conference. 93 year old Mattie Jackson and the remaining residents on her block held the press conference to declare that they will refuse to leave their homes despite the City’s threat to demolish their homes and build a park and a pond. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

The city is planning to use money from its Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund, unallocated Citywide Employee Expenses fund, Litigation Expenses account, and Human Resources account to provide payments to the three families and the Evans Law Firm, which represented the residents, according to the council’s resolution.

Dickens said when he was running for mayor that he hoped to find a way to keep the residents in their homes, while addressing the flooding.

Earlier this summer, though, Dickens said the remaining homes were still at risk of flooding and that he wanted the city to buy the homes at a fair market value to build an underground stormwater vault covered by a water retention garden and pond.

Combined ShapeCaption
Andre Dickens (center) listens as Feilcia Moore speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of AtlantaÕs year long attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Andre Dickens (center) listens as Feilcia Moore speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of AtlantaÕs year long attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Andre Dickens (center) listens as Feilcia Moore speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of AtlantaÕs year long attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

The council voted in June to approve a settlement to purchase one of the remaining Peoplestown homes, while the mayor’s office continued to negotiate the remaining three.

The Peoplestown issue became an unexpected flashpoint in last year’s mayoral election, when Bertha Darden criticized Reed over his handling of the situation at a public candidate forum. A video of Darden’s remarks quickly spread online.

The day before the Nov. 2 general election, Reed proposed a $1.75 million settlement to be split between three of the families. The homeowners, and the City Council, rejected that proposal.

About the Authors

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter
Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter
Editors' Picks
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension 7h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
17h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
15h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
1h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
1h ago
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
7h ago
The Latest
Clayton County reschedules football games over safety concerns
1h ago
Monkeypox: a new online tool for vaccines launched
3h ago
Prosecutors seek to limit Clayton sheriff’s statements during trial
16h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
22h ago
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming Republican primary
8m ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top