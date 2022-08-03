Atlanta City Council OKs more funding to support Forest Cove tenants

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens previously announced plans to provide $9.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds toward the relocation plan. Dickens signed off on the initial $1.5 million allocation in May. Millennia is expected to reimburse the city upon the closing of a deal for the rehabilitation, rebuild or sale of the property.

Last month, officials said 15 families have been relocated and 165 are in progress. Atlanta interim Planning Commissioner Janide Sidifall told a City Council committee the effort is “slower than expected” but an urgent matter nonetheless.

Since then, according to a spokesman from the mayor’s office on Tuesday, 63 families have relocated and all remaining families are in the multi-step process to move.

“Families at Forest Cove have been left behind for years in terrible and deteriorating conditions. Progress to move these families into safe and decent housing only took place when Mayor Dickens personally intervened,” a mayoral spokesman said.

“Progress has been slower than any of us would have liked. Simply put, the relocation cannot happen fast enough. At the Mayor’s direction, additional partners have been brought in to work directly with families, identify suitable housing options, and facilitate the moves. This is a top priority for City Hall and our partners, and we will not be resting until every family has been relocated from Forest Cove.”