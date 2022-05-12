Following pushback, Dickens adds affordable housing trust fund to proposed budget

Explore Dickens proposes pay increases for all city of Atlanta employees

But Dickens said Thursday that he heard from housing advocates who urged him to include the new trust fund dollars, totaling about $7.3 million for this fiscal year, which begins July 1.

“We heard loud and clear the importance of devoting funding in our new budget to this cause,” the mayor told reporters Thursday. “You don’t have to twist my arm to do more with affordable housing.”

When asked why the trust fund wasn’t included in the first place, Dickens pointed to the $58 million in additional housing allocations, though he said he also understood the significance of starting the trust fund.

The City Council is currently holding hearings on the budget before making amendments and voting on it in June.