Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New Beltline development in Peoplestown to include 250 affordable units

A rendering of the apartment complex set to be built at 1090 Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta Beltline

caption arrowCaption
A rendering of the apartment complex set to be built at 1090 Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta Beltline

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta Beltline

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A new apartment building near the Beltline in the Peoplestown neighborhood will feature 250 units, all priced at rates affordable to low-income residents.

The Skyline Apartments will be located on Hank Aaron Drive along the Southside Trail in southeast Atlanta, the Beltline announced. The agency contributed $2 million toward the development, which marked its financial closing this month.

The 250 units, which will include 46 studios, 101 one-bedroom apartments and 103 two-bedroom apartments, will be affordable to people earning 60% or less of the area median income — about $52,000 for a family of four in metro Atlanta. They will remain affordable for 20 years, according to the Beltline.

Developers Exact Capital Group and Aleem Construction hope to complete the project on the vacant lot by 2023, the same year the Beltline begins paving the Southside Trail.

The Beltline set a goal of building 5,600 affordable units within the Beltline tax allocation district. Nearly 3,000 have been created or are in the pipeline.

ExploreAtlanta Beltline hits $300M funding milestone, on track to finish trail by 2030

“We’re proud that ABI, alongside our partners, has now exceeded 50% of our affordable housing goal,” Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs said in a statement. “We continue to aggressively build the pipeline of housing around the Atlanta Beltline and explore new avenues to help residents remain in their homes.”

The complex will include a community room, fitness center, outdoor pavilion and laundry facility. Invest Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation are also helping developers finance the project.

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta mayor wants to build 1,000 affordable homes with faith leaders
12m ago
Georgia Senate OKs Cobb voting maps that could shore up GOP seats
1h ago
Clayton County Schools holding fireside chat on higher education
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top