New Beltline development in Peoplestown to include 250 affordable units

The Skyline Apartments will be located on Hank Aaron Drive along the Southside Trail in southeast Atlanta, the Beltline announced. The agency contributed $2 million toward the development, which marked its financial closing this month.

The 250 units, which will include 46 studios, 101 one-bedroom apartments and 103 two-bedroom apartments, will be affordable to people earning 60% or less of the area median income — about $52,000 for a family of four in metro Atlanta. They will remain affordable for 20 years, according to the Beltline.