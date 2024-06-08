Morning storms ahead of cold front

A cold front will sweep through Georgia on Sunday afternoon, but before then, we’ll see some rain.

Overnight will be nearly cloudless, and then coverage will build in around daybreak, when the low will be 68 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Isolated storms will move into North Georgia around 9 a.m.

Showers are coming ahead of a cold front that will reach the state by 1 p.m. That front won’t keep metro Atlanta from heating up. We’ll get up to 92 degrees.