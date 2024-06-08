Morning storms ahead of cold front

A cold front will sweep through Georgia on Sunday afternoon, but before then, we’ll see some rain.
Overnight will be nearly cloudless, and then coverage will build in around daybreak, when the low will be 68 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Isolated storms will move into North Georgia around 9 a.m.
Showers are coming ahead of a cold front that will reach the state by 1 p.m. That front won’t keep metro Atlanta from heating up. We’ll get up to 92 degrees.
“It’s going to feel even hotter with the additional humidity around and moisture,” according to Deon.
Most of North Georgia will remain dry during the day, and skies will be partly cloudy.
The front brings along an active weather pattern, leading to a daily chance for showers through the week.
Afternoon highs will slightly drop due to the cold front, but not by much. The average high for this time of year is 86 degrees, and that’s what we’ll see on Tuesday. Deon is anticipating that all other days this week will reach above-average highs.
