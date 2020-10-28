Metro Atlanta schools cancel in-person learning due to Hurricane Zeta threat

Public schools in Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett County will hold remote classes Thursday, as will Marietta City Schools and Floyd, Hall, Douglas and Polk counties. Forsyth, Henry and Cherokee county schools have cancelled both in-person and remote classes Thursday due to the possibility of widespread power outages.

Other school systems, such as Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb, are not currently offering in-person learning due to the coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, those systems have not announced if they will cancel remote learning.