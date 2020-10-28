X

Fulton moves classes online Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta

Underground security guard, Derrick Mallett came dressed for the weather on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Georgia could experience torrential rain, damaging wind gusts in excess of 44 mph and even tornadoes, he said. Several metro Atlanta counties along Zeta’s predicted track are under a tropical storm watch, which has not been issued locally since Irma and Nate during the 2017 hurricane season. “We’re going to have a three- to four-hour window let’s say about 4 a.m. tomorrow morning to about 8 a.m. tomorrow morning where the weather is going to be really tough around here,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to be timed right through your morning commute.” Those north of I-20 will see the most impacts from the system, he said. According to Channel 2, up to four inches of rain could fall on the Northside by the end of the day Thursday. Monahan said Zeta will be rough on Georgia, but it will be brief. “It blasts on through,” he said. “By 8, 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, the worst of the rain has passed.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

All Fulton County Schools classes will be held digitally Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta.

The National Weather Service reported that Zeta is expected to bring gusts up to 55 mph to North Georgia. The area was under a Tropical Storm Warning when Fulton announced the temporary shutdown about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fulton’s closure will affect 60% of students, because the rest are already learning online over fears of COVID-19. Fulton has been offering full in-person schooling for two weeks.

All other activities and athletics on Thursday, including the PSAT, will be rescheduled, the district said.

Gwinnett County Public Schools also closed its schools Thursday because of the storm.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of North Georgia as the Southeast braces for strong winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta.

