Fulton moves classes online Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta

Underground security guard, Derrick Mallett came dressed for the weather on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Georgia could experience torrential rain, damaging wind gusts in excess of 44 mph and even tornadoes, he said. Several metro Atlanta counties along Zeta’s predicted track are under a tropical storm watch, which has not been issued locally since Irma and Nate during the 2017 hurricane season. “We’re going to have a three- to four-hour window let’s say about 4 a.m. tomorrow morning to about 8 a.m. tomorrow morning where the weather is going to be really tough around here,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to be timed right through your morning commute.” Those north of I-20 will see the most impacts from the system, he said. According to Channel 2, up to four inches of rain could fall on the Northside by the end of the day Thursday. Monahan said Zeta will be rough on Georgia, but it will be brief. “It blasts on through,” he said. “By 8, 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, the worst of the rain has passed.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC