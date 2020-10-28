Fulton moves classes online Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta

All Fulton County Schools classes will be held digitally Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta.
The National Weather Service reported that Zeta is expected to bring gusts up to 55 mph to North Georgia. The area was under a Tropical Storm Warning when Fulton announced the temporary shutdown about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fulton’s closure will affect 60% of students, because the rest are already learning online over fears of COVID-19. Fulton has been offering full in-person schooling for two weeks.
All other activities and athletics on Thursday, including the PSAT, will be rescheduled, the district said.
Gwinnett County Public Schools also closed its schools Thursday because of the storm.