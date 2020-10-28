Gwinnett schools holding digital learning day due to Tropical Storm Zeta

Much of metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County, is under a tropical storm warning through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service advised there may be winds up to 55 mph. Rainfall could reach four inches north of Interstate-20, according to Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan. The most severe weather is anticipated to occur between 4 and 8 a.m. Thursday.

In order to avoid the risks that come with severe weather, Gwinnett County Public Schools declared Thursday a digital learning day. Students who usually go to school for in-person instruction will participate in class online, and teachers will teach from home. About 60% of Gwinnett’s students are digital learners full-time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.