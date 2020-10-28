Gwinnett schools holding digital learning day due to Tropical Storm Zeta

All Gwinnett County Public Schools students will receive digital instruction Thursday due to potential severe weather from Tropical Storm Zeta, the district announced.
Much of metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County, is under a tropical storm warning through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service advised there may be winds up to 55 mph. Rainfall could reach four inches north of Interstate-20, according to Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan. The most severe weather is anticipated to occur between 4 and 8 a.m. Thursday.
In order to avoid the risks that come with severe weather, Gwinnett County Public Schools declared Thursday a digital learning day. Students who usually go to school for in-person instruction will participate in class online, and teachers will teach from home. About 60% of Gwinnett’s students are digital learners full-time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extracurricular schedules will be determined during the day Thursday, and free meal distribution will not occur, district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said.
Gwinnett has used digital learning days for inclement weather even before the pandemic. The district first used them in 2018 when forecasted snow and ice threatened treacherous roads for school buses and commuters.