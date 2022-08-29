James M. Cox Foundation gives $500,000 to Atlanta affordable housing efforts

On Monday, a spokesman for the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP) said the Cox Foundation’s gift will go into the nonprofit’s Closing the Gap initiative, which is to build or preserve 2,000 affordable homes and apartments in the Atlanta region by 2025.

The Cox Foundation’s gift brings the campaign’s total raised to $12.1 million, the spokesman said, adding that the estimated total of the 2,000-unit plan is $440 million. A total of 1,116 homes are currently completed or in a phase of pre-development.