Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s agenda for Georgia’s 2023 legislative session

Heads up, politicians: the 2022 campaign disclosure reports for elected officials and those who unsuccessfully ran for office were due Dec. 31. The grace period ends Monday, Jan. 9. Don’t say we didn’t tell you.

Atlanta’s City Council committees are back in session this week, and we’re ready to see how the sausage gets made. In other words, we’re looking forward to seeing the exchanges among council — especially if things get intense.

One set of items we’re interested in is a proposal package from Councilman Jason Dozier that includes three forms of legislation intended to help uphold the walkability of the city’s Beltline project. We’ll give a separate, in depth article on those proposals Tuesday on our website, AJC.com.

In other news, we’re also interested in this proposal to create the mayor’s Office of Policy. According to City Council’s communications crew, the legislation is design to ensure the efficient and effective development and implementation of the mayor’s policy agenda and initiatives. It sounds like a big deal, given that it involves having the chief financial officer work to create a budget for the office. We’re in touch with City Hall to ensure that we can fill y’all in on the full details of this proposal, too.

