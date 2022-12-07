Atlanta City Council OK’s funding for new affordable housing grant programs

The remaining $500,000 will fund a microgrant program for Atlanta’s Faith-Based Development Initiative (FBDI), which is an effort to create 2,000 affordable units on church-owned land. Humphries said the city will give up to $25,000 to initiative participants that need to commission appraisals, title work and other measures required to determine if development is a viable option for their land.

City leaders revealed in February that Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that creates affordable homes, is using a $1.3 million grant from Wells Fargo to help 15 faith-based organizations build on land owned by places of worship. Meaghan Vlkovic, Enterprise’s vice president and Southeast market leader, said at the time that they want to build units for renters with incomes below 80% of the area median income, which is $69,440 for a family of three.